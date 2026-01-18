403
US targets al-Qaeda leader behind deadly Syria ambush
(MENAFN) The US military announced on Saturday that it conducted an operation in northwestern Syria, killing an al-Qaeda-linked commander associated with the December 13 ambush that claimed the lives of two US soldiers and an American interpreter.
In a statement on US social media platform X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) identified the target as Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, describing him as “an experienced terrorist leader.”
CENTCOM said al-Jasim was involved in planning attacks and maintained direct ties with the Daesh gunman responsible for the deadly assault on American and Syrian personnel in Palmyra, Syria.
“The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.
The statement noted that CENTCOM launched Operation Hawkeye Strike in response to the December 13 attack, carrying out large-scale operations that targeted more than 100 Daesh infrastructure and weapons sites using over 200 precision munitions.
CENTCOM also highlighted that in the past year, US and partner forces captured more than 300 Daesh operatives and eliminated over 20 in Syria, “removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security.”
