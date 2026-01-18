403
Germany to align with EU on response to US-Greenland tariffs
(MENAFN) Germany on Saturday announced that it will work closely with European partners in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on eight European nations over the Greenland dispute.
German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius stated: "The federal government has taken note of the US president's statements. It is in close coordination with European partners. Together we will decide on appropriate reactions at the appropriate time," according to reports.
The announcement followed Trump’s statement earlier on Saturday that the United States would implement tariffs on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1. The tariffs would begin at 10% and rise to 25% by June 1.
Trump said the measures would remain until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland” from Denmark, citing national security concerns. He argued that "World Peace is at stake" and claimed that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it," according to reports.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn US interest because of its strategic Arctic location, rich mineral resources, and alleged concerns over increasing Russian and Chinese activity.
The US president has repeatedly insisted that Greenland must be acquired to protect national security and prevent Russia or China from gaining influence. Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the island, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the territory.
