Giriraj Singh's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Over His Possible Ayodhya Visit

Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's Possible Ayodhya Visit

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over reports of his possible visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that he hopes that he seeks blessings and reflects on his statements made abroad.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna, Singh said, "If he is going to the temple, is he doing a favour to Lord Ram? Hope he gets the good sense to take the blessings of Lord Ram. If he goes, he might realise not to speak against the country when travelling abroad."

A day earlier, Congress MP from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Tanuj Poonia, said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would soon visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Minister Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is shielding illegal Bangladeshis and wants to turn the state into Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Singh said, "Mamata Banerjee should first explain whose black bag it was that she didn't want to give to the ED. She wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh by relying on Bangladeshis. All the Bangladeshis in the entire country enter from Bengal. All their Aadhaar cards are made in Bengal."

Banerjee Hits Back at BJP, ECI

Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of deleting voters' names from the electoral roll using artificial intelligence on the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Howrah, Banerjee held the BJP responsible for the alleged deaths during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists in the state. The Chief Minister said, "84 people died till this morning; 4 died by suicide, 17 lost their lives due to brain stroke or heart stroke after getting SIR notice. The Election Commission should take responsibility for all these deaths. BJP should take responsibility for all these deaths; even Duryodhana and Dushasana should take responsibility for these deaths. Names are deleted through AI on the BJP's instructions. As per our knowledge, there is a plan that people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are entering here and voting in Bengal."

