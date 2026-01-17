Iran's Supreme Leader Says US-Backed 'Sedition' Defeated As Schools Set To Reopen

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Jan 18 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the country had defeated the United States and Israel "once again" and had "extinguished the sedition" he described as being incited by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Speaking during an address marking a religious holiday on Saturday, Khamenei accused the United States of planning the unrest with the aim of "swallowing up Iran."

He described US President Donald Trump as a "criminal" responsible for the killings and destruction in the recent riots in Iran, noting that Trump personally intervened, commented publicly, and encouraged the rioters by pledging military support, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khamenei said that while Iran would not seek war, it "will not refrain from punishing those responsible for unrest, both inside the country and abroad."

His remarks came as domestic protests appeared to have subsided after weeks of nationwide demonstrations that began in late December over economic grievances but later turned violent.

Iranian authorities said the peaceful protests had been hijacked by "vandals," and the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday that security forces had detained about 3,000 people in connection with the unrest.

Amid the easing tensions, short message service in Iran was resumed on Saturday, while schools will reopen on Sunday after a one-week closure, according to Iranian media.

Also on Saturday, Lebanon's Hezbollah voiced firm support for Iran. In a televised address on the Hezbollah-controlled al-Manar channel, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem called Iran a "stronghold of resistance" and accused the United States of seeking global domination.

Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Friday night strongly condemning what it called "meddlesome" remarks by the Group of Seven nations concerning the recent unrest, urging the group to stop interfering in Iran's internal affairs.