Kriti Sanon Sheds 'Happy Tears' After Listening To Sister Nupur's Wedding Song 'Suna Suna'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon was unable to hold back her emotions after listening to her kid sister Nupur Sanon's wedding song "Suna Suna".

Posting the track on social media, Kriti wrote the caption, "Happy Tears (Holding back tears emojis) Nups.. this song in your voice with those beautiful lyrics you've added is pure LOVE.. (love-eyed and red heart emoji) This video has my heart! (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Crooned by Nupur herself, the song also enjoys some additional lyrics provided by her.

On Friday, sharing the track on her official Instagram handle, Nupur penned, "Wrote & Sang this song and lived with it for the last few months...the most special one to me...a surprise for the love of my life. @stebinben."

Previously, Kriti revealed that Nupur and Stebin dated for five years before tying the knot.

Celebrating her sister Nupur's wedding to singer Stebin Bin, Kriti penned an emotional note on her IG that read,“Words can never be enough to explain what I'm feeling.. still hasn't sunk in..My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I've ever seen.”

“My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you," she added.

Kriti claimed that by welcoming Stebin into the family, she has not just gained a brother-in-law but also a friend for life.

“@stebinben you've been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I've gained a brother and a friend for life who's always gonna be there for me..," she went on to write.

Nupur and Stebin tied the knot on January 10 in Udaipur as per both Hindu and Christian rituals.