Zaporizhzhia RMA To Allocate UAH 50M For Purchase Of Interceptor Drones
"I continue to share details of our cooperation with the Serhiy Prytula Foundation within the framework of the 'Yedynozbir' [One United Fundraiser]. As part of this initiative, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration is allocating 50 million hryvnias to purchase interceptor drones for anti-Shahed units that protect the skies over Zaporizhzhia region every day," he wrote.
Fedorov explained that legislation does not allow funds from the regional budget to be transferred directly to private charitable foundations. Therefore, the Zaporizhzhia RMA is purchasing interceptor drones worth UAH 50 million directly from the manufacturer and transferring them to the balance of military units participating in the fundraising project.Read also: Britain allocates another £20 million to support Ukrainian energy sector
One United Fundraiser is the largest defense fundraising campaign since the start of the full-scale invasion. Its goal is to purchase drones to intercept Shahed UAVs and to equip operator crews with the necessary equipment.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Lviv community is allocating UAH 50 million for the purchase of drones to intercept Shahed UAVs.
Photo: Ministry of Defense (illustrative)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment