Zaporizhzhia RMA To Allocate UAH 50M For Purchase Of Interceptor Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I continue to share details of our cooperation with the Serhiy Prytula Foundation within the framework of the 'Yedynozbir' [One United Fundraiser]. As part of this initiative, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration is allocating 50 million hryvnias to purchase interceptor drones for anti-Shahed units that protect the skies over Zaporizhzhia region every day," he wrote.

Fedorov explained that legislation does not allow funds from the regional budget to be transferred directly to private charitable foundations. Therefore, the Zaporizhzhia RMA is purchasing interceptor drones worth UAH 50 million directly from the manufacturer and transferring them to the balance of military units participating in the fundraising project.

One United Fundraiser is the largest defense fundraising campaign since the start of the full-scale invasion. Its goal is to purchase drones to intercept Shahed UAVs and to equip operator crews with the necessary equipment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Lviv community is allocating UAH 50 million for the purchase of drones to intercept Shahed UAVs.

Photo: Ministry of Defense (illustrative)