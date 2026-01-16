Kyrgyzstan Boosts Imports Of Brown Coal From Kazakhstan
Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that the value of these imports rose to $759,886, up 97% from $385,135 in January-October 2024.
Over the same period, total trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached $1.5 billion, up 28.5% year-on-year. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Kazakhstan fell slightly to $357.7 million, while imports from Kazakhstan surged 44.7% to $1.145 billion.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade from January through October 2025 totaled $116.3 billion, down 0.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Exports declined 4.6% to $64.6 billion, while imports rose 4.7% to $51.7 billion, according to Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment