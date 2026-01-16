Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Boosts Imports Of Brown Coal From Kazakhstan

2026-01-16 10:03:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Kyrgyzstan imported 20,369 tons of brown coal (lignite) from Kazakhstan from January through October 2025, which is a 67% increase compared to the same period of 2024 (12,151 tons).

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that the value of these imports rose to $759,886, up 97% from $385,135 in January-October 2024.

Over the same period, total trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reached $1.5 billion, up 28.5% year-on-year. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Kazakhstan fell slightly to $357.7 million, while imports from Kazakhstan surged 44.7% to $1.145 billion.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade from January through October 2025 totaled $116.3 billion, down 0.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Exports declined 4.6% to $64.6 billion, while imports rose 4.7% to $51.7 billion, according to Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics.

