Copperjoint Expands Lifestyle Line With Launch Of“Cushioned Ruffle Sock” Collection

MENAFN - GetNews)



""We noticed a gap in the market where 'cute' socks were often cheaply made and uncomfortable. We decided to apply our expertise in athletic comfort - specifically our seamless toe technology - to a design that celebrates feminine style. It's the sock you wear when you want to look effortless but feel like you're walking on clouds." - The CopperJoint Design Team"The press release highlights CopperJoint's strategic move from purely technical wellness gear (like copper-infused sleeves) into the "soft-lifestyle" fashion market. The core message is that customers no longer have to sacrifice the technical comfort of a performance brand (like a seamless toe and cushioned footbed) to keep up with current "coquette" and "clean girl" fashion trends. It positions the product as a high-quality, small-business alternative to mass-market frilly socks.

NASHVILLE, TN - January 16, 2026 - CopperJoint, a leader in performance apparel and wellness wear, today announced the official launch of its newest product: the CopperJoint 3-Pack Cotton Ruffle Socks. Known for their high-performance copper-infused sleeves and braces, this new release marks CopperJoint's expansion into the "athleisure-chic" market, blending high-end comfort with trending feminine aesthetics.

The new Ruffle Socks feature a delicate "lettuce edge" trim and are crafted from a premium breathable cotton blend. Designed to meet the demands of the modern woman, the socks include a specialized seamless toe - a feature typically reserved for high-performance athletic gear - to eliminate friction and provide a smooth, bulk-free fit in any shoe.

"Our mission has always been to provide relief and comfort to our customers," said Joy Strasser, CEO at CopperJoint. "With the Ruffle Sock collection, we wanted to prove that 'cute' and 'functional' can live together. We've taken the technical comfort our customers expect from CopperJoint and applied it to a style that is currently dominating the fashion world."

Key Features include:

Triple-Pack Value: Each set contains three pairs of classic white frilly socks.

Advanced Comfort: Lightly cushioned footbed for all-day impact protection.

Seamless Construction: Smooth toe seams to prevent irritation.

Versatile Sizing: Offered in Small-Medium (6-10) and Large-X-Large (10-13+).

The CopperJoint Ruffle Socks are available now for $20.99 on Amazon and the CopperJoint website. To celebrate the launch, the brand is offering a limited-time 20% discount to its community using the code RUFFLE20.

About CopperJoint:

CopperJoint is a small business dedicated to creating high-quality, supportive apparel that helps people lead active, pain-free lives. From medical-grade compression to trendy lifestyle wear, CopperJoint prioritizes the perfect fit and the highest-grade materials.