From Guarding The Goal To Opening Player Data

“After 16 years of guarding the goal, we're now opening player data.”

With these words, Kwon Jeong-hyeok, CEO of SPOIT, summarizes his transformation-from Korea's first goalkeeper to compete on the European stage to the founder of an AI-based sports data platform. Once defined by his reflexes on the field, Kwon is now focused on reshaping how athletes are seen, evaluated, and given opportunities through technology.

A Player Who Wanted to Think Freely

Kwon Jeong-hyeok spent 16 years as a professional footballer, building a distinguished career that included European league experience and the record for Korea's longest goal by a goalkeeper. Yet he admits that, beyond achievements, what he truly sought as a player was the freedom to think.

After retiring, he spent his final season as a playing coach in the K3 League. The moment he returned home after his last match, his entire football life-from the day he first kicked a ball to that final whistle-flashed before him.

“Those 30 years passed like a dream. I felt the next 30 years could pass just as quickly. That's why I wasn't afraid of trying something completely new.”

Identifying a Market Gap from Personal Frustration

The idea behind SPOIT was born from discomfort Kwon experienced firsthand. When transferring to a European club, he discovered there was no specialized company in Korea producing professional player highlight videos. Analysts and video teams filled the gap, but quality and pricing were inconsistent and inefficient.

“What we do at SPOIT is solve inconveniences I personally experienced as an athlete. I understand how things work on the field.”

However, founding a company required skills far beyond football-finance, accounting, labor law, and human resources. While the learning curve was steep, Kwon credits his athletic career for preparing him.

“As a professional athlete, I learned how to endure extreme pressure. That experience helps me navigate the uncertainty of running a startup.”

Choosing Steady Growth Over Speed

Rather than chasing rapid expansion, SPOIT has prioritized sustainable growth. The company has steadily increased sales and secured multiple government-backed programs, including TIPS.

Kwon explains SPOIT's internal philosophy clearly:

“The most important ability we value is how well someone uses autonomy. We don't judge people by short-term performance. We work with people who can focus, produce results, and still finish within a 40-hour workweek.”

SPOIT avoids forced company dinners and unnecessary hierarchy, fostering a culture where employees concentrate during work hours and deliver results through self-directed responsibility.

Scoutbox: 99% AI, 1% Human Expertise

SPOIT's flagship service, Scoutbox, automatically analyzes a full 90-minute football match using AI, extracting around 30 key scenes. These clips are then refined by human experts.

Kwon is firm about why SPOIT chose a hybrid model instead of full automation:

“Our algorithm identifies key moments with over 99% accuracy. Vision AI is already replacing human recognition, judgment, and recording. The remaining 1%-expert curation-ensures trust and quality.”

The company is actively accumulating sports data through smart polling systems, a directly operated football center, and large-scale video acquisition-moves that required bold, sometimes risky decisions.

“Soon, all sports footage will be viewed, judged, categorized, and recorded by AI. Every decision we make aligns with that future.”

Expanding From Scouting to a Sports Data Platform

SPOIT serves both B2B clients (player agencies and professional teams) and B2C users (youth and amateur athletes). Looking ahead, the company plans to evolve into a Netflix-style sports platform, offering:



Personalized AI coaching

Data-driven scouting and matching Athlete profiles built on verified video and performance data

“We want young players and amateurs to train, upload footage, review AI-generated data, and interact with others-all in one platform.”

Sincerity as a Management Philosophy

Kwon recently gained public attention by appearing as“Gyeong-su of the 28th generation” on the popular dating reality show I'm Solo -an unusual move for a tech CEO. He insists the appearance was not a publicity strategy.

“I participated as myself, not as a CEO.”

The experience, he says, deepened his understanding of people and reinforced his leadership values. The sincerity viewers noticed on screen is now embedded in how he runs SPOIT.

“Sincerity can be uncomfortable and painful, but it solves real problems. It helps you understand who truly belongs around you. People gather where there is sincerity and respect.”

A Social Enterprise at Its Core

Now in its fifth year, SPOIT stands at a critical juncture, with growing opportunities for investment, global collaboration, and technological expansion. Yet Kwon is clear about the company's identity.

“SPOIT is not just a technology company. We are a social enterprise.”

Beyond AI services, SPOIT creates opportunities for retired athletes, young players, and underprivileged children, aiming to democratize access to sports data and career pathways.

The Next 30 Years

Sixteen years as a professional goalkeeper. Five years as an entrepreneur. The sincerity Kwon Jeong-hyeok showed on television is not a persona-it is the foundation of his business philosophy.

With the hands that once protected the goal, he is now opening access to player data and restructuring the sports ecosystem. Having lived his first 30 years like a dream, this is his sincere challenge for the next 30.