Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd

2026-01-16 07:05:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:35 PM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announces it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and issued 1,164,044 common shares to satisfy debenture interest payment obligations of $104,752of interest owing on certain outstanding Convertible Debentures issued by the Corporation on May 10, 2024, June 28, 2024, September 20, 2024, January 17, 2025, February 7, 2025, and March 21, 2025. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading up one cent at $0.12.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN16012026000212011056ID1110609360



Baystreet.ca

