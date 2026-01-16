403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:35 PM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announces it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and issued 1,164,044 common shares to satisfy debenture interest payment obligations of $104,752of interest owing on certain outstanding Convertible Debentures issued by the Corporation on May 10, 2024, June 28, 2024, September 20, 2024, January 17, 2025, February 7, 2025, and March 21, 2025. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading up one cent at $0.12.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment