Award-Winning Virtuoso Advisor Unveils New Era Of Luxury African Safaris For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insider Access, Transformative Experiences and Free Packing Guide for African Safari Travelers

Oklahoma City, Ok, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greta & Co Travel Design announces its next-generation luxury safari offerings for 2026, curated by acclaimed Virtuoso advisor Greta Meschke after an expansive journey through eight African countries. Drawing on deep local connections, industry recognition, and firsthand discovery, these new itineraries reflect a bold shift in African Safari travel: immersive, conservation-driven, and undeniably luxurious.







Greta in South Africa - scouting luxury African safari adventures

“As global demand for personalized journeys rises, the luxury African safari stands out for its blend of adventure, sustainability, and deeply rewarding moments,” says Meschke.“Our 2026 Best African Safaris put travelers front and center-connecting them with emerging destinations, pioneering guides, and meaningful conservation work while offering unparalleled privacy and comfort.”

African Safari Trends Shaping 2026



New Frontiers: Explore next-level access to private reserves, newly unveiled eco-lodges, and exclusive migration camps in stunning, less-traveled regions.

Deeper Purpose: Every journey integrates meaningful cultural engagement and opportunities to support conservation, philanthropy, and local enterprise.

Wellness Meets Wilderness: Expect thoughtfully crafted experiences-sunset yoga, wellness menus, curated photo sessions, and tech amenities that heighten, rather than distract from, immersion in nature. Plan Ahead for Privilege: Early reservation ensures coveted accommodations at Africa's new“it” lodges, paired with tailored services reserved for those in the know.

To help travelers plan with confidence, Greta offers a free, downloadable resource:“Free African Safari Packing Guide.” This essential PDF delivers expert advice on timing, packing, safety, wildlife, and exclusive insights to streamline every step.

Download your Free guide here:

#safari

For interviews, images, or sample itineraries, contact:

Greta Meschke

contact/

Press Inquiries

Robyn Levin

media [at]