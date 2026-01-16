The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Confers With The Kingdom Of The Netherlands's Special Envoy To The Sahel

Through its Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), the ECOWAS Commission conferred with a delegation from the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the 14th of January 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Led by the Kingdom's special envoy for the Sahel and Head of Division West Africa, Robert Zimmerman, the delegation's courtesy visit was among others, meant to engender the strengthening of peace building collaboration and strategic partnership in aid of greater integration of the region.

In an opening remark, Amb Zimmerman highlighted three core areas of cooperation interest as Security and Stability, Migration as well as Economic Cooperation and Trade. Noting that the ECOWAS Commission can count on the Support of the Netherlands on cross border cooperation, he said his country was looking forward to discussing the future of ECOWAS in relation to the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the Head Civilian Component of the Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Mr. Bekaye Coulibaly sought greater collaboration from the Kingdom of Netherlands in the revamp of regional integration, intense engagement in aid of the fight against terrorism as well as the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF).

He also conveyed the salient strategic programmes of the Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security to the delegation which included the continuous engagement with leaders of the AES and a strong resolve to ensure that the withdrawal of the Sahelian states from the regional community does not negatively affect the citizens of the countries.

Also, on hand for discussions the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria Mr. Ronald Sonnemans and first secretary, Security and ECOWAS relations Dineke Traore-Vrolijk.

