Emirates Partners With World No. 1 Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka

Dhaka: Emirates has partnered with world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who becomes the airline's first tennis ambassador.

Sabalenka and Emirates both share a passion for excellence, innovation, and a winning spirit, Gulf News reports on 15 January. Dubai, serving as a hub for Sabalenka's training and preparation over the years, positions her as a natural fit for Emirates.

The partnership caps a dominant period for the 27-year-old, who is now a four-time Grand Slam champion after claiming a second US Open in September last year. Sabalenka, who won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024 before finishing as runner-up at AO25, has also been crowned the WTA Tour Player of the Year for the past two seasons.

The milestone builds on Emirates' longstanding commitment to tennis as the official airline of all four Grand Slams worldwide.

Sabalenka said,“In tennis, every little detail counts-so to align with a brand which matches my ambition and attention to detail makes this feel like a natural fit.

“Travelling in world-class comfort with Emirates has been key to my preparation. But this partnership represents much more than that-because it also highlights what we, as women in sport, can achieve on the world stage.

“I feel proud and excited to partner with Emirates, a brand whose values of quality and excellence closely align with mine,” she added.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates' Executive Vice-President for Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand, said,“Aryna is not only a champion on the court but a global icon who inspires millions through her determination and professionalism-qualities that resonate strongly with our ethos at Emirates. With Dubai as our shared home, we already have a strong connection with Aryna, and this partnership allows us to elevate our engagement in a truly meaningful way.

Together, we hope to create unique opportunities for fans to experience the Emirates journey, both in the air and at the heart of the sport. Whether it be by offering live tennis through our ICE entertainment system or a taste of Australia through our in-flight menu. Emirates can't wait to see what Aryna can achieve at the Australian Open and beyond in 2026.”

Extensive portfolio

Emirates' extensive portfolio of global sports and cultural partnerships connects millions of people through shared passions and world-class experiences. The airline's tennis portfolio includes some of the highest-profile events on the ATP and WTA tours, including the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as well as all four Grand Slams (Australian Open, Roland Garros, US Open, and Wimbledon).

Beyond tennis, Emirates' commitment to connecting fans across the globe through shared sporting moments spans horse racing through the Dubai World Cup and Team Godolphin; golf via the DP World Tour; cricket across all major ICC events and the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and Lancashire County Cricket Club; sailing with Emirates Team New Zealand, SailGP, and the Emirates Great Britain SailGP team; basketball through the NBA, Real Madrid, and Beirut Basketball Club; cycling with UAE Team Emirates XRG; and Australian rules football with Collingwood FC.

Emirates' iconic“fly better” branding appears on the jerseys of leading football clubs, including Arsenal FC, Real Madrid CF, AC Milan, S.L. Benfica, and Olympique Lyonnais. Emirates also serves as a Platinum Partner to FC Bayern Munich's first team. Emirates has been the title sponsor of the FA Cup for nearly a decade.

To mark the occasion, Sabalenka unveiled an Emirates A380 aircraft adorned with a special tennis-inspired livery celebrating its sponsorship of the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

[Watch: Emirates Grand Slam Tennis A380 Takes Flight | Livery Timelapse - YouTube]

