Hosted Strengthens Infrastructure Through Continued Partnership With Acronis For Website Backup & Recovery

Hosted has extended its strategic partnership with Acronis to embed advanced cyber protection features into its hosting infrastructure. The integration enhances reliability and resilience for websites, databases, and settings, offering daily automated backups and recovery from a single control panel.

Acronis is a global leader in cyber protection, offering a state-of-the-art backup and disaster recovery combined with malware scanning and removal for a holistic approach to data security. The integration with Hosted's infrastructure allows their clients to access these services directly through the cPanel control panel, delivering a more secure and efficient website and hosting management experience.

Cyber threats, data loss, and human errors are risks for all online platforms. Websites dealing with ecommerce, private client data, or frequent content updates face particular exposure to malware, plugin conflicts, and accidental deletions. Without a reliable backup solution, data theft or corruption can result in extended downtime, potential revenue loss, and a drop in customer trust and search engine visibility.

The collaboration between Hosted and Acronis addresses these risks with an embedded backup solution. The automated backup system ensures that server-level and site files and databases are consistently saved and stored correctly, allowing for full or partial recovery without having to perform them manually.

Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted, also emphasized the importance of having the right tools included for customers to make not just backing up a site easier but restoring it to a stable version in the event of an unforeseen site-down event:

“Online businesses need more than just uptime-they need protection that's not just comprehensive but easy to manage. Integrating Acronis directly into our infrastructure is not just about protecting data, it's about empowering our clients with the ability to recover and adapt faster than ever before.”

The Acronis-powered system integrated into Hosted's Web Hosting services includes:

- Automatic Backups: Daily full-server backups are available across all hosting plans, reducing the risk of data loss from unexpected crashes or cyberattacks.

- Selective Recovery Tools: Users can restore entire websites or specific files, folders, and databases, without needing to contact a support team.

- Control Panel Functionality: Compatibility with cPanel and other popular control panels streamlines user access to backup and restore functions.

- Self-Restore Interface: Clients can manage their recovery options through a single, user-friendly dashboard that requires no backend experience.

These features ensure that websites can get back online with as little downtime as possible in the event of an emergency. The system is especially beneficial for high-traffic or content-heavy sites, providing near-instant recovery from security breaches, software issues, or even crashes.

The renewed partnership simplifies backup management by eliminating the need for separate plugins or external tools, making easy recovery part of the core hosting service. This approach supports Hosted's long-term goal of delivering secure and scalable hosting solutions that reduce technical complexity for its clients.

Hosted includes Acronis across all its Web Hosting packages, as part of its commitment to high-availability services and reliable data protection.

About Hosted

Hosted delivers a full range of web hosting services, including Domain Registration, Email Hosting, cPanel Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and SSLs. Its offerings focus on security, reliability, and ease of use, supporting SME businesses and individuals with a scalable infrastructure and expert customer support.

About Wayne Diamond

Wayne Diamond is the founder and CEO of Hosted. With over 25 years in web hosting and domain management, he leads the company's mission to simplify and secure digital presence for users through innovation and customer-focused solutions.