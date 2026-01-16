403
Syrian President Prepares for First Official Visit to Germany
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is set to travel to Berlin next week for his first official visit to Germany since assuming office, the government confirmed on Friday.
Deputy government spokesperson Sebastian Hille said the two-day visit will begin on Jan. 19 and will aim to strengthen political dialogue and economic cooperation between Syria and Germany.
Hille told reporters that al-Sharaa will hold a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, followed by participation in a roundtable discussion with leading German business figures. The meeting will also be attended by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.
“We are seeking to deepen ties and pursue a new beginning with Syria’s new leadership, and there are many significant matters on the agenda,” Hille said.
He explained that talks will address recent regional developments, Syria’s political transition process, economic reconstruction, and the issue of refugee returns.
As part of his visit, President al-Sharaa is also scheduled to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace on Tuesday.
