SPX Technologies To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results And Present 2026 Financial Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal year 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, SPX Technologies' President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies' Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mark Carano will discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast and slides:

The call will be simultaneously webcast and the slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at , or through the following link: .

Call access:

To access the call by phone, please use the following link to receive dial-in details . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at .

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies, Inc. has over 4,700 employees in over 16 countries. SPX Technologies, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“SPXC.” For more information, please visit .

Investor Contacts:

Mark A. Carano, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Phone: 980.474.3806

Email: ...

Source: SPX Technologies