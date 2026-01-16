AMPORTS Acquires Red Hook Conro Terminal At Port Freeport, Expanding Stevedoring Operations Coast To Coast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPORTS, a leading North American port operator and automotive services provider, announced the acquisition of Red Hook ConRo Terminals' operations at Port Freeport, expanding its stevedoring services and strengthening its ability to deliver integrated port services across the United States.

The acquisition builds on AMPORTS' strategic entry into stevedoring operations, which began in November 2024 at its Benicia, California terminal, followed by the launch of stevedoring services at the Atlantic and Chesapeake terminals in Baltimore in June 2025. With the addition of Port Freeport, AMPORTS extends its stevedoring capabilities to the Gulf Coast, completing a coast-to-coast operational footprint in key U.S. markets.

Port Freeport is one of the fastest-growing ports in the U.S. and serves as a strategic gateway for domestic and international trade. The addition of this terminal further positions AMPORTS as a critical enabler in its customers' supply chains, offering consistent service standards, safety practices, and communication across regions.

“This acquisition represents the next step in the deliberate expansion of our stevedoring business,” said Vee Kachroo, CEO of AMPORTS.“Since launching our first stevedoring operation, we've demonstrated the value of integrating vessel discharge directly with our on-terminal services. Adding Port Freeport allows us to deliver those same benefits - greater control, transparency, and consistency - to customers across all major U.S. coasts.”

AMPORTS' stevedoring operations are designed to reduce handoffs, improve cargo visibility, and accelerate processing by integrating vessel operations with terminal processing. At existing locations, this approach has resulted in improved productivity, reduced dwell time for OEMs and supply chain partners.

Red Hook ConRo Terminal brings more than 10 years of experience in stevedoring and terminal operations, supported by specialized equipment and an experienced workforce. Operations at Port Freeport will continue with the existing team, maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

“Our team will continue delivering the high service standards our customers expect while benefiting from the scale and capabilities of AMPORTS,” said Robin Langseth, General Manager of Stevedoring Services for AMPORTS and former Red Hook Terminals Director of Gulf Operations.“We're proud to be part of AMPORTS' expanding national stevedoring platform.”

The acquisition underscores AMPORTS' long-term commitment to investing in infrastructure, people, and integrated port services, from waterside operations to inland distribution, delivering speed, accuracy, and value in a complex and high-demand logistics environment.

About AMPORTS

AMPORTS is a leading North American port operator and automotive services company providing integrated, customer-focused solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency and reliability. The company operates terminal, processing, logistics, and stevedoring services across the United States and Mexico.

