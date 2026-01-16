MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands market presents opportunities in sports medicine and elderly care due to the growing prevalence of joint disorders and osteoarthritis. The market is bolstered by minimally invasive surgical trends, with significant potential in emerging regions and from evolving reimbursement and regulatory landscapes.

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions, Installed Base and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Market report is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Orthopedic Devices therapeutic area.

Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands are used for ablation and resection of soft tissue in arthroscopic Interventions. Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands covers the powered RF systems and associated disposable wands.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical method to diagnose and treat a wide range of joint-related disorders. Radiofrequency ablation can be combined with arthroscopic approaches to address various soft tissue disorders of the joints such as synovitis and chondral lesions. Tissue ablation is achieved through the usage of a generator system and electrode wands that form a closed circuit and focus generated radiofrequency energy into heat to ablate nearby tissue. Increasing applications in sports medicine, a growing aging population and increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis are factors driving the growth of the Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands.

Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes and installed base. The interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, Interventions, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insights offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Devices and evolving competitive landscape:



Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036. Granular data on total Interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Devices market. Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.



Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies. Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Companies covered: Stryker Corp, Arthrex Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, DePuy Synthes Inc, ConMed Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Olympus Corp, and Others.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Chile

Report Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:



CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management. Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products, by identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands market from 2015-2036. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900