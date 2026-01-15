Edmentum Launches Courseware Elementary, Bringing K-12 Digital Curricula Together On Award-Winning Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexible K-5 curricula with standards-aligned full-year courses in English language arts, math, science, social studies, art, health and physical education enhances districts' ability to meet the needs and interests of every learner

Bloomington, Minn., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmentum today announced the launch of Courseware Elementary, standards-aligned digital curricula for K-5. Courseware Elementary combines with the award-winning Courseware library for grades 6-12 to provide school districts with a research-backed, comprehensive K-12 digital curricula solution available on a single platform.

“Elementary students and their families are increasingly interested in flexible options that provide access to high-quality courses in their preferred learning environment,” said Amanda Kocon, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer for Edmentum.“And, we know school districts desire and deserve solutions that expand options for students while engaging them deeply and maintaining rigor. We're proud to introduce our newest digital curricula, Courseware Elementary, to address these needs directly. As an expansion of our award-winning Courseware solution, this meaningfully advances districts' ability to provide student-centered learning that addresses complex needs and interests across K-12.”

Courseware Elementary includes a robust catalog of full-year courses in English language arts, math, science, social studies, art, health and physical education. The courses are built on StrongMind 's award-winning curricula, aligned to state and national standards, and validated by Quality Matters and Digital Promise. Powered by Edmentum's student-friendly platform, Courseware Elementary equips school and district leaders to deliver superior, developmentally appropriate instruction. Some important highlights of the courses and curricula include:



Vibrant multi-sensory learning, including a dynamic mix of videos, animations, infographics and hands-on projects to engage young learners

Research-backed Universal Design for Learning (UDL) with built-in scaffolds to create flexible learning aligned to individual student needs Appropriately paced and chunked content allowing students to learn, practice and get feedback before moving ahead

At the secondary level, Courseware has won numerous awards, including recognition in the 2025 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, EdTech Awards and EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Now, with elementary curricula as part of the same robust platform, administrators can benefit districtwide from proven instructional tools, enhanced reporting for their K-5 students, and flexible implementation in traditional, virtual or blended classroom settings.

Courseware Elementary curricula can be delivered by in-district teachers or paired with virtual instruction through Edmentum's EdOptions Academy, ensuring that students stay connected to their district and receive instruction from certified teachers even when learning virtually. Whether families choose a virtual option for health reasons, flexible schedules, learning preferences, or another purpose, districts will be able to provide an appealing option for elementary learners.

Beginning in the 2026-27 school year, districts will have access to the fully integrated Courseware Elementary library within the Edmentum platform, offering a consistent experience across grade levels. Schools and districts will benefit from seamless alignment not only with Courseware for grades 6-12, but also with Exact Path on the same platform. Learn more by visiting edmentum.

About Edmentum

Edmentum believes that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive everywhere learning occurs – whether they seek to catch up, stay on track, or chart their own path. When you pair Edmentum's comprehensive, research-backed learning acceleration solutions with empowered and supported educators, you can change the direction of students' lives. We partner with K-12 educators in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide to design, implement, and sustain the programs that deliver on this shared promise of learning acceleration for every student.

