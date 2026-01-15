Azerbaijan Climbs Global Passport Ranking, Gains Broader Visa-Free Access

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has improved its standing in the updated Passport Ranking for 2026 published by international consulting company Henley & Partners, moving up three places to rank 67th globally, Azernews reports.

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the new ranking shows that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan can now travel to 70 countries without a visa, with a visa on arrival, or by obtaining an electronic visa.

Officials noted that Azerbaijan's improved position reflects consistent efforts to expand mutual visa-free travel regimes, increase the number of international agreements, and implement institutional reforms. These measures have been carried out within the framework of the Working Group on“International Agreements,” established under the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings.

The continued focus on diplomatic engagement and regulatory reforms has played a key role in strengthening Azerbaijan's position in international passport rankings, enhancing mobility opportunities for its citizens.

Recently, Azerbaijan mutually exempted diplomatic passport holders from visas with Somalia and Uganda.

These issues are reflected in the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders" in this regard.