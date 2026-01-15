403
Turkey’s Karmod says it completed steel construction housing project
(MENAFN) Turkish construction firm Karmod announced on Wednesday the completion of a steel-construction villa housing project in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital. The development is part of Karmod’s ongoing initiatives across the Turkic republics, utilizing its steel construction system to deliver modern villa-style residences.
Karmod Prefabricated Overseas Sales Manager Ozan Aydin highlighted that advances in light steel construction technology allow homes to be tailored to diverse architectural styles and climatic conditions. The Tashkent villas were specifically designed to withstand cold weather, providing sustainable, safe, and comfortable living spaces.
Aydin noted increasing demand for light steel construction housing in Turkic countries, citing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan as markets where interest in Karmod’s steel house models has grown significantly.
The Tashkent project features a two-story apart-villa design, consisting of four luxury residential units across 834 square meters. On-site assembly was completed in just 45 days by a six-member team. Karmod is also undertaking similar residential projects in neighboring Georgia.
