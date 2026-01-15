Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump envoy announces start of second phase of Gaza ceasefire plan


2026-01-15 03:26:42
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced on Wednesday that the Gaza ceasefire plan has moved into its second phase, shifting attention to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and rebuilding efforts.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” Steve Witkoff said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

He emphasized that Hamas is expected to fully comply with its responsibilities under the agreement, including “the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.” “Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff added.

The envoy also expressed gratitude to Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar “for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”

Earlier Wednesday, Palestinian factions expressed support for the transitional administrative body, urging rapid implementation so it can immediately take over governance in Gaza. This was announced in a joint statement following a Cairo meeting convened at Egypt’s invitation under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The statement highlighted the necessity of establishing conditions that allow the transitional authority to promptly manage daily life in Gaza, including overseeing essential public services.

