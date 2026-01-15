Kazakhstan Advances Up Ladder In Henley Passport Index
The Kazakh passport has advanced by 4 positions, rising from 65th place in 2025 to its current rank.
Holders of the Kazakh passport now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 78 countries, positioning Kazakhstan as the leader among Central Asian nations. In contrast, neighboring countries such as Kyrgyzstan (75th), Uzbekistan (75th), Tajikistan (81st), and Turkmenistan (87th) rank lower on the index.
Singapore maintains its dominant position at the top of the global rankings, granting its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely, securing second place in the rankings.
The Henley Passport Index, which evaluates 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, is a comprehensive assessment of global mobility. The index relies on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
