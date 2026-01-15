403
Denmark Says U.S. Greenland Takeover Means End of NATO
(MENAFN) Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen issued a stark warning Wednesday that any forcible US acquisition of Greenland would dismantle the transatlantic security partnership, while rejecting allegations of Chinese presence on the Arctic island.
"At least, I do not hope so, because, I mean, that would be the end of NATO," Rasmussen told media when asked if Washington might attempt to take control of the autonomous territory against Copenhagen's will.
The Danish diplomat spoke following discussions with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington focused on Arctic defense matters and bilateral ties. Rasmussen acknowledged shared strategic interests in the polar region but underscored boundaries that cannot be crossed.
"Of course, we have our red lines. I mean, this is 2026, you trade with people, but you don't trade people," he said, referring to the rights of the Greenlandic population.
Responding to American anxiety about rival powers gaining Arctic influence, Rasmussen categorically dismissed suggestions of Beijing's operational footprint on Greenland.
"We haven't seen China's warship in previously for a decade or so, there's absolutely no Chinese investments in Greenland," said Rasmussen, noting that during his tenure as prime minister, he "personally intervened" to prevent Chinese infrastructure projects to avoid a "Chinese footprint."
The minister contended that Greenlanders would reject either independence or absorption into the United States, pointing to generous welfare provisions from Copenhagen.
"I think there's no way that US will pay for Scandinavian welfare system in Greenland, honestly speaking," he remarked.
However, Rasmussen revealed that despite the sovereignty dispute, both nations have committed to forming a joint task force. The two allies agreed to establish a "high-level working group to explore whether there is a way forward" that respects the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark while addressing US President Donald Trump's ambitions, Rasmussen confirmed.
The Danish official also highlighted substantial investments in polar defenses, disclosing an expenditure of "almost US 8 billion last year" to prevent escalating tensions in Arctic waters.
