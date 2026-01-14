PM Harini Calls For 'New Era Of Revival' In Thai Pongal Message

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has extended warm greetings to the Tamil community in Sri Lanka and abroad on the occasion of Thai Pongal, describing the festival as a proud tradition that celebrates the dignity of labour and expresses gratitude for the blessings of nature.

In her message, the Prime Minister said Thai Pongal reflects the inseparable bond between human life and nature, emphasising the importance of respecting and giving thanks for the natural world.

“We are all creations of nature. There is no path we can take in defiance of nature or beyond it. Showing respect and gratitude for the blessings we receive from nature can be regarded as one of the highest human virtues,” she said.

Referring to the country's current circumstances, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said Sri Lanka stands at a decisive turning point, carrying a collective responsibility to guide the nation towards a“new era of revival” through policy, structural, and attitudinal reforms.

She noted that despite ongoing challenges, the Government has embarked on the new year with determination, committing itself to national progress and long-term development.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture and labour, the Prime Minister said the prosperity of the nation depends on the dedication of farmers. She added that Thai Pongal, which honours nature and agricultural labour, serves as a guiding light in nurturing citizens grounded in strong cultural values.

Calling for unity, Prime Minister Amarasuriya urged all Sri Lankans to work together to build a new Sri Lanka based on harmony, mutual respect, and the protection of religious and cultural rights.

She concluded by expressing her hope that the aspirations of the Tamil people celebrating Thai Pongal would be fulfilled, and that the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to all.