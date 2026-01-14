KB Card Files Patent To Blend Stablecoins With Traditional Credit Card Payments

KB Card patent enables stablecoin spending while preserving existing credit card functions

Hybrid payment model aligns with South Korea's evolving stablecoin regulatory framework

KB Card strengthens digital payment strategy through blockchain wallet integration

KB Card filed a patent to combine stablecoin spending with existing credit card payments through a single hybrid system. The filing highlights a practical structure that supports digital asset use without changing merchant acceptance processes. Therefore, the move positions KB Card within South Korea's expanding digital payment and regulatory landscape.

Hybrid Payment Model Integrates Stablecoins With Cards

KB Card designed a hybrid payment system that links blockchain wallets directly to existing credit cards. The structure enables stablecoin balances to fund purchases before any remaining amount shifts to a credit line. As a result, transactions proceed smoothly while standard card functions remain active.

The patent describes a workflow that preserves traditional authorization and settlement steps. However, it adds a stablecoin layer that operates automatically during payment execution. Consequently, users retain card rewards and protections while accessing digital asset liquidity.

KB Card structured the model to function across current merchant networks without technical adjustments. The system processes payments using familiar infrastructure and backend logic. Therefore, the approach lowers barriers to stablecoin use within everyday commercial activity.

Patent Aligns With South Korea Stablecoin Regulation Efforts

KB Card submitted the patent as South Korea advances its Digital Asset Basic Act framework. The legislation aims to define issuance and usage rules for stablecoins, including tokens linked to the Korean won. Policymakers expect the framework to guide market activity during the year.

Regulators continue evaluating whether licensed banks should issue stablecoins through shared consortia. Financial groups monitor these discussions as authorities define operational and compliance standards. Meanwhile, debates persist over competition and access within the emerging payment ecosystem.

KB Card operates within a financial group that tracks stablecoin policy development closely. Related institutions have filed trademarks connected to digital currency initiatives. Therefore, the patent reflects broader institutional preparation for regulated stablecoin adoption.

KB Card Expands Strategy for Digital Payment Infrastructure

KB Card continues developing tools that connect blockchain functionality with established financial systems. The patent outlines a flexible settlement process that adapts to future regulatory requirements. Accordingly, the company strengthens its readiness for evolving payment rules.

The proposed system supports automatic fund selection between wallets and credit accounts. This design enables real time settlement choices without user intervention. As a result, payment flows remain efficient and predictable.

KB Card frames the patent as a long term infrastructure step rather than a limited experiment. The company emphasizes practical deployment within regulated boundaries. Ultimately, the filing marks progress in South Korea's transition toward integrated digital payment models.

