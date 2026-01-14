The Global Maternal And Infant Consumption Pattern Is Reshaping: Personalization And Sustainability Lead To New Opportunities In The Trillion US Dollar Market

MENAFN - GetNews) The global maternal and infant market is quietly undergoing a profound transformation - bidding farewell to the past simple scale expansion, the current market is more focused on in-depth value cultivation and precise demand matching. Young parents born after 1995 are gradually becoming the main force of consumption. Coupled with the demographic dividend and the wave of consumption upgrade in emerging markets, the two major trends of personalized customization and sustainable environmental protection are becoming the core directions leading the market. It is worth noting that the global maternal and infant market size is steadily moving towards a new level of 1.8 trillion US dollars. Among them, small household appliances for mothers and infants, with their unique functionality and user experience, have demonstrated strong growth potential in this new consumption wave and have become a key area for many enterprises to lay out.







From the perspective of enterprises and the market - the market size continues to expand, and the structural growth momentum becomes prominent

Looking at the global market, the growth resilience of the maternal and infant industry is obvious to all. Even though there have been short-term fluctuations in the birth rate in some regions, it has not hindered the market's progress. Behind this, the popularization of the concept of "fewer children and better care" has played a significant role. The continuous increase in individual families' investment in the maternal and infant sector has effectively offset the impact brought about by changes in the population base. Integrating research data from multiple industry institutions, it is not difficult to find that the global maternal and infant market size has steadily grown from 185.9 billion US dollars in 2020 to over 580 billion US dollars in 2024. According to the current growth trend, it is expected to exceed 1.8 trillion US dollars by 2030. The compound growth rate from 2025 to 2030 is expected to remain at a high level of 7.5% to 8.5%.

The growth paths of different regional markets have their own focuses, presenting a distinct feature of "improving quality in mature markets and increasing volume in emerging markets". The Asia-Pacific region holds a dominant position with a 39% market share. Countries such as China and Indonesia have become the core forces driving market growth, thanks to the increase in middle-class family income and the accelerated urbanization process. In the North American and European markets, more emphasis is placed on quality upgrading. The penetration rate of high-end baby and maternal products is constantly increasing. For instance, the proportion of online baby and maternal channels in the United States has reached 26.6%, while in the United Kingdom, a mature and complete e-commerce ecosystem for babies and maternal products has been formed. Emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East have benefited from higher fertility rates - Saudi Arabia has a fertility rate of 3.5, and Indonesia has a significant advantage in the number of newborns, becoming new growth engines for the global maternal and infant market.

It is worth noting for enterprises that there are significant differences in the demand for small household appliances for mothers and babies among consumers in different regions. The North American market prefers large-capacity, intelligently interlinked feeding small appliances, such as multi-temperature zone milk warmers. The European market places more emphasis on the energy-saving performance and minimalist design of products. The Southeast Asian market requires products that are suitable for high-temperature and high-humidity environments. Anti-mold and portability are key factors, and foldable disinfection devices are highly favored. As a must-have category in the maternal and infant sector, the penetration rate of small household appliances in specific scenarios such as feeding and care has been continuously increasing. The growth rate of their market size is 3 to 5 percentage points higher than that of the overall maternal and infant market, and they have already become the core driving force for the growth of the specific market.







Sustainable environmental protection has become a compulsory course for brands, and the concept of green consumption has been popularized globally

Driven by the global trend of sustainable development, the concept of environmental protection has been deeply integrated into the decision-making of maternal and infant consumption, becoming the key for brands to build differentiated competitiveness. Globally, 42% of parents clearly consider "organic and environmentally friendly" as the top factors when purchasing baby and maternal products. Among them, young parents have a higher preference for sustainable products, with 68% of young parents willing to pay a premium for baby and maternal products that have passed environmental protection certifications.

Today, consumers' demand for sustainable and environmental protection has covered the entire life cycle of products, from raw material selection, production and manufacturing to packaging and recycling, every link is highly concerned. In the field of small household appliances for mothers and babies, products made of environmentally friendly materials such as degradable plastics and food-grade stainless steel have seen their market acceptance increase by 15% annually. 48% of consumers will actively pay attention to whether the product packaging uses recyclable materials, and this demand also drives brands to accelerate the transformation to green packaging.

In addition, sustainable services such as carbon footprint tracking and used machine recycling systems have gradually become important components of brand competitiveness. International market data shows that currently 38% of new baby and maternal products have achieved full coverage of environmentally friendly packaging. The sales growth rate of baby and maternal small household appliances with energy-saving certifications is 22 percentage points higher than that of ordinary products. It is worth noting that mature markets such as the European Union and North America have gradually incorporated environmental protection indicators into the access assessment system for baby and maternal products. Environmental compliance has become a necessary condition for enterprises to enter these markets.







The new generation of parents are leading the consumption transformation, and personalized demands have become the key to breaking the deadlock

The rise of young parents is fundamentally reshaping the demand structure of the maternal and infant market. These parents born after 1995 grew up in an era of economic globalization and the popularization of the Internet. They were exposed to diverse cultures from a young age and developed independent and autonomous consumption judgments. From an economic perspective, influenced by factors such as global economic fluctuations and employment pressure, their consumption attitude has become more rational. Although they are willing to invest in high-quality baby and maternal products, they refuse excessive consumption and pay particular attention to the cost performance and practical value of the products.

Unlike the traditional parenting philosophy that only focuses on children, today's young parents place more emphasis on the balance between parenting and personal life. Their consumption choices often take into account both their children's needs and their own quality of life. In terms of consumption values, they have long abandoned the old notion of "frugal parenting" and instead pursue "value-oriented parenting and balanced self-actualization". In their eyes, baby and maternal products are no longer merely functional items. Product safety, transparency of ingredients, sustainable attributes, and whether they align with the parenting philosophy of "respecting children's individuality" are all important considerations.

Under this consumption concept, their consumption behavior possesses both rational and emotional dual characteristics. On a rational level, they are adept at comparing product parameters through global shopping platforms and review websites, proactively checking international certification documents such as FDA and CE, and avoiding impulsive purchases. On an emotional level, they prefer brands with a clear social responsibility positioning, such as those that practice environmental protection and fair trade. Real parenting stories and user experiences are also more likely to touch them. According to the global research data of Euromonitor International in 2024, young parents have accounted for over 65% of the global maternal and infant consumer population. It is expected that this proportion will rise to 72% by 2030. Their preference for personalized customized products is particularly prominent and they are becoming the core force driving market transformation.

Specifically, the personalized demands of young parents have extended from simple appearance customization to the adaptation of product functions. Data shows that over 60% of respondents are willing to pay a premium of 20% to 30% for baby and maternal products with personalized functions. In the field of small household appliances for mothers and babies, this demand is particularly evident. Products such as customizable parameter smart milk warmers and portable disinfection devices suitable for different living scenarios have seen an annual growth rate of over 40% in global online search volume. Behind this is the popularization of the modern parenting concept of "equal companionship". Young parents place more emphasis on the precise matching of products with family scenarios, hoping to enjoy both convenience and a sufficient sense of ceremony during the parenting process.

As native residents of the digital age, the consumption channels and decision-making methods of young parents also exhibit distinct features of being "online-dominated and social-driven". They are highly dependent on online channels to purchase baby and maternal products, and interest-based e-commerce and brand independent websites have become the fastest-growing channels. Today, the topic views of maternal and infant content on major global social platforms have all exceeded the 10 billion mark. The sharing of real parenting scenarios and expert reviews profoundly influence their consumption decisions. Especially in cross-border consumption scenarios, brand independent websites have gained increasing favor among young parents thanks to their personalized services and brand story-telling capabilities.

In terms of consumption decisions, they no longer blindly follow the trend but have formed a three-dimensional judgment system of "influencer reviews + expert endorsements + user word-of-mouth". 65% of the respondents indicated that they would proactively consult expert interpretations or third-party test reports before making a purchase. The word-of-mouth sharing among parents of the same age in the community has a much greater influence than traditional advertising. Consumers in different regions also have differences in channel preferences. Consumers in North America and Europe rely more on mature e-commerce platforms and brand independent websites, while consumers in Southeast Asia prefer e-commerce functions embedded in social media. At the same time, they have clear requirements for adaptation to minority languages and local payment methods.







Opportunities and challenges coexist - Opportunities for small household appliances for mothers and babies going global: Precisely adapting to new global consumption demands

The structural transformation of the global maternal and infant market has brought a rare opportunity for Chinese maternal and infant small appliance enterprises to go global and also pointed out a clear strategic direction. Facing a market blue ocean of 1.8 trillion US dollars, if enterprises want to seize the opportunity, they must accurately grasp the two core trends of personalization and sustainability, and combine the characteristics of different regional markets to do a good job in localized innovation.

For enterprises going global, there are two core points that need to be given special attention. The first is the regional difference in compliance thresholds. Besides the basic certifications such as the EU CE and the US FDA, different markets also have their own special requirements. For instance, the strict restrictions on harmful substances in baby and maternal products under the EU REACH regulation and the localized testing requirements of the Saudi SASO certification are all thresholds that enterprises must overcome. The second is the construction of localized service capabilities, such as providing customer service in minority languages for the Southeast Asian market and setting up local after-sales service outlets in the North American market. These details often directly affect the brand's market competitiveness.

In terms of product innovation, enterprises need to focus on the refined parenting needs of young parents and increase the research and development efforts on personalized functions, such as developing smart baby and mother small appliances that support APP customization programs, and providing customization services for body colors and functional modules, etc. At the same time, it is necessary to accelerate the application of environmental protection technologies, promote the upgrading of product materials and energy-saving designs, actively obtain international environmental protection certifications such as the EU ECOLABEL and the US GREENGUARD, and enhance the global competitiveness of the brand.

In terms of market layout, for mature markets, efforts can be focused on online channels and brand independent websites. Through KOL evaluations, content marketing and other methods, the brand's personalized and environmental protection concepts can be conveyed. For emerging markets, it is necessary to take into account the penetration of offline supermarket channels, while also making localized adaptations such as voltage adaptation and scene optimization to meet the special climate and usage habits of regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Industry experts say that global maternal and infant consumption has entered the "value-driven" era. Personalization and sustainability are not only the current consumption trends but also the core competitiveness for brands' long-term development.

