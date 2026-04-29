U.S. Crowdfunds Its Venice Biennale Pavilion

MENAFN - USA Art News) U.S. Pavilion at Venice Biennale Turns to Online Fundraising as Alma Allen's Installation Exceeds Federal Support

With the 61st Venice Biennale set to open in ten days, the U.S. pavilion is arriving in Venice with an unusual financial backstory: an online fundraising campaign. The American Arts Conservancy is soliciting donations to help cover the cost of the pavilion, which will present sculptures by American artist Alma Allen (b. 1970).

The federal government traditionally contributes $375,000 toward each Biennale pavilion, but that amount rarely covers the full bill. In Allen's case, a State Department spokesperson said the installation“significantly exceeds the federal grant amount.” The gap has pushed the AAC to lean on private supporters, including Nevada-based Republican donors Jim and Aimee Battista, New York-based talent manager Tom Ierna, and Venezuela-born actor Alex Pita.

The campaign page, which has been live since at least November, offers preset donation levels from $100 to $10,000. Donors can also enter a custom amount, with no stated minimum. The AAC has not disclosed how much it hopes to raise, how much it has collected so far, or when the campaign will conclude.

The pavilion's fundraising effort adds another layer to a selection process that has already been closely watched. After curator John Ravenal failed to secure New York-based sculptor Robert Lazzarini as this year's representative, Jeffrey Uslip stepped in and selected Allen. The artist's galleries later dropped him, and Perrotin ultimately took on operational and logistical support for the pavilion.

The AAC has also said that part of the campaign's proceeds will benefit the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, though the institution has not said whether it was previously aware of the arrangement. As the Biennale opens, the pavilion's public debut will also mark the end of a quietly complicated fundraising and representation saga.