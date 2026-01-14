403
Kuwaiti-Funded Health Center Opens In Yemen's Shabwa Governorate
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Governor of Yemen's Shabwa Governorate, Awadh Al-Awlaqi, inaugurated on Wednesday the Abdulkarim Saud Al-Babtain Kuwaiti Health Center, which is set to benefit around 20,000 citizens in the city of Ataq, the governorate's capital.
The project was implemented under the supervision of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society of Kuwait as part of the "Kuwait Is by Your Side" campaign, now in its 11th consecutive year.
In a press statement during the inauguration, Al-Awlaqi expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to Kuwait for its continued and unwavering support for the Yemeni people.
He said the project reflects the integration of efforts between local authorities and donor organizations to enhance service stability and improve healthcare services for residents of Shabwa.
For his part, Director General of Ataq District Abdullah Al-Khalifi said the center represents a qualitative addition to healthcare services provided to residents of the Joul Al-Aadh area and neighboring regions.
He noted that the facility will serve more than 20,000 people, thanking Kuwait, the donors, and project supervisors for the quality and speed of implementation.
Meanwhile, Programs Director at Istijabah Foundation, Imad Bamoumen, who executed the project, explained that the center includes three specialized clinics, an on-duty physician's room, a laboratory, a pharmacy, two separate emergency rooms for men and women, waiting halls, and a storage facility.
He added that the center has been equipped with a solar power system to ensure uninterrupted services. (end)
