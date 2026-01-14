403
Russia claims capture of another Ukrainian settlement
(MENAFN) Russian forces on Wednesday reported taking control of another Ukrainian settlement in the eastern part of the country.
“As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Sever group of forces liberated the village of Komarivka in the Sumy region,” a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted overnight attacks using 113 drones and three Iskander ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 89 of the drones and two of the missiles, authorities said.
Some drones remained airborne as of Wednesday morning, with air defense operations continuing. Ukrainian officials urged residents to stay alert and follow safety measures as the situation unfolds.
