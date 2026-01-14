How To Fix Sour Idli Batter Instantly: Simple Kitchen Tip Every Cook Should Know

Sour Idli Batter Remedy: Don't worry if the batter tastes sour, and there's no need to throw it away. Let's learn 5 amazing tricks that will help you easily fix the taste of sour batter.

From working women to homemakers, idli and dosa are perfect dishes for morning or evening. That's why many grind idli batter on weekends and store it in the fridge for 4-5 days.

But sometimes, due to weather changes or wrong fridge settings, the batter sours quickly. Don't worry or throw it out. Let's learn 5 amazing tricks to easily fix the sour taste.

If idli or dosa batter turns sour, the taste changes. Follow these easy methods to fix it without waste. Yes, you can follow these 5 tips to easily reduce the sourness.

Add semolina (Bombay rava) to the sour batter. This removes the sour taste. Most importantly, the dosa becomes crispy and delicious to eat.

You can add a little rice flour to the sour batter. It won't have a sour taste and will be even more delicious. Plus, it's great for making the batter a bit thinner.

Depending on the amount of batter, add a pinch of jaggery or sugar. This reduces the sour taste and smell without changing the batter's flavor too much.

Make a paste of some ginger and green chili according to the batter amount. Add this paste to the batter. This will reduce the sourness and make the batter tasty.

If you have freshly ground batter, mix a little of the sour batter into it. This removes the sourness and makes the idlis and dosas soft. You can make a tasty breakfast without waste.