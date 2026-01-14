403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Takeover Threat Robs Sleep from Greenland Residents
(MENAFN) Greenland's leadership revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump's persistent talk of purchasing or seizing the Arctic territory has triggered widespread anxiety among islanders, with some citizens struggling to rest at night.
Speaking at the UK parliament in London, Naaja Nathanielsen, Minister for Business and Mineral Resources, emphasized that Greenland's prime minister and all political party heads have unanimously stated the territory "has no intentions of becoming American."
"It is not something we have aimed for, worked for, but we have worked towards more collaboration with Americans for many, many years; we are an American ally, but we do not see ourselves as becoming American," she stated during the parliamentary event.
Nathanielsen described islanders as feeling "betrayed" by the US president's aggressive language concerning their homeland, explaining that local communities remain deeply troubled by Washington's messaging about acquisition or annexation.
"We feel that the rhetoric is offensive, as we have said many times before, but also bewildering because we have done nothing but support the notion that Greenland is a part of the American national self-interest," Nathanielsen said.
"It causes a great deal of worry about the future. People are reporting difficulties to sleep. This is really filling the agenda and the discussions around the households," she continued.
When questioned about Washington's Arctic security anxieties regarding expanded Russian and Chinese activity, Nathanielsen noted that Russia maintains Arctic sovereignty while China has demonstrated Arctic interest for years. She stressed that Greenland has consistently advocated for enhanced Arctic surveillance.
"We have no problems being more aware of what is going on around Greenland ... we have no problems with granting more access for NATO in Greenland," the minister explained.
Potential Invasion Would Collapse Global Order
Addressing whether NATO allies would defend Greenland against potential US military action, Nathanielsen warned that such a scenario would fundamentally reshape global geopolitics: "everybody in this room and everybody in your countries will have to figure out what is this new world order about."
"Because it implies that it would be one country being attacked by another NATO partner, but actually we would all be under attack," she declared, characterizing it as dismantling international law, established treaties, and the rules-based system.
Her comments preceded a Wednesday meeting in Washington between high-ranking Danish and Greenlandic representatives and US officials. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt are scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, per reports.
The self-governing Danish territory has captured American attention due to its geopolitical positioning and extensive mineral deposits. However, Trump's demands for territorial acquisition—including declining to dismiss military intervention—have sparked international criticism.
The former real estate magnate has characterized controlling Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening the potential transaction to a "large real estate deal."
Both Denmark and Greenland have categorically dismissed any territorial sale proposals, reaffirming Danish sovereignty. Meanwhile, certain European countries, including the UK, are exploring troop deployment options to the autonomous territory to address Trump's security concerns.
Speaking at the UK parliament in London, Naaja Nathanielsen, Minister for Business and Mineral Resources, emphasized that Greenland's prime minister and all political party heads have unanimously stated the territory "has no intentions of becoming American."
"It is not something we have aimed for, worked for, but we have worked towards more collaboration with Americans for many, many years; we are an American ally, but we do not see ourselves as becoming American," she stated during the parliamentary event.
Nathanielsen described islanders as feeling "betrayed" by the US president's aggressive language concerning their homeland, explaining that local communities remain deeply troubled by Washington's messaging about acquisition or annexation.
"We feel that the rhetoric is offensive, as we have said many times before, but also bewildering because we have done nothing but support the notion that Greenland is a part of the American national self-interest," Nathanielsen said.
"It causes a great deal of worry about the future. People are reporting difficulties to sleep. This is really filling the agenda and the discussions around the households," she continued.
When questioned about Washington's Arctic security anxieties regarding expanded Russian and Chinese activity, Nathanielsen noted that Russia maintains Arctic sovereignty while China has demonstrated Arctic interest for years. She stressed that Greenland has consistently advocated for enhanced Arctic surveillance.
"We have no problems being more aware of what is going on around Greenland ... we have no problems with granting more access for NATO in Greenland," the minister explained.
Potential Invasion Would Collapse Global Order
Addressing whether NATO allies would defend Greenland against potential US military action, Nathanielsen warned that such a scenario would fundamentally reshape global geopolitics: "everybody in this room and everybody in your countries will have to figure out what is this new world order about."
"Because it implies that it would be one country being attacked by another NATO partner, but actually we would all be under attack," she declared, characterizing it as dismantling international law, established treaties, and the rules-based system.
Her comments preceded a Wednesday meeting in Washington between high-ranking Danish and Greenlandic representatives and US officials. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt are scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, per reports.
The self-governing Danish territory has captured American attention due to its geopolitical positioning and extensive mineral deposits. However, Trump's demands for territorial acquisition—including declining to dismiss military intervention—have sparked international criticism.
The former real estate magnate has characterized controlling Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening the potential transaction to a "large real estate deal."
Both Denmark and Greenland have categorically dismissed any territorial sale proposals, reaffirming Danish sovereignty. Meanwhile, certain European countries, including the UK, are exploring troop deployment options to the autonomous territory to address Trump's security concerns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment