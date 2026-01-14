403
Vietjet Rolls Out One-Day 30% Discount On Deluxe Fares For Indian Travellers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 14, 2026: Vietjet is welcoming the New Year with a one-day-only 30% discount on Deluxe fares, offering Indian travellers a great opportunity to plan their trips to Vietnam's Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and beyond.
The special offer will be available from 22:30 on 14th January 2026 to 21:30 on 15th January 2026 (IST). Passengers booking Deluxe tickets on or via the "Vietjet Air" mobile app can enjoy 30% off base fares (excluding taxes and fees) by using the promo code DELUXE2026.
The promotion applies to flights operated between February 1 and December 31, 2026 (*), giving travellers flexibility to plan holidays, family visits or business travel throughout the year.
Vietjet's Deluxe fare is designed for added comfort and flexibility, offering up to 20kg of checked baggage, free seat selection, free itinerary changes, and other value-added benefits (**).
Vietnam remains a top pick for global travelers, captivating visitors year-round. From Hanoi's vibrant streets and ancient cultural heritage to Ho Chi Minh City's electric energy, from the misty mountain splendors of Ha Giang, Sa Pa to the pristine beaches of Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang, the country weaves a irresistible tapestry of world-class cuisine, rich traditions, stunning nature, and genuine hospitality.
On board passengers can enjoy fresh, hot Vietnamese favorites including Pho, Banh Mi, and Vietnamese iced milk coffee, alongside international cuisine, served by Vietjet's professional and attentive cabin crew. Flights are operated by a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, complemented by occasional in-flight cultural and entertainment experiences.
For Indian travellers, Vietjet offers direct connectivity from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with easy onward connections across Vietnam and the airline's Asia-Pacific network. With growing routes and expanding connectivity, Vietjet continues to strengthen travel links between India, Vietnam and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
(*) Travel periods may vary by route and blackout dates apply
(**) Terms and conditions apply
