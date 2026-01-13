Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ING Predicts Ongoing Rate Adjustments For Türkiye Through 2027

ING Predicts Ongoing Rate Adjustments For Türkiye Through 2027


2026-01-13 09:04:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Dutch banking conglomerate ING anticipates that Türkiye's central bank will maintain a path of monetary easing in the medium term, with the benchmark interest rate expected to experience a consistent decline through to the conclusion of 2027, Trend reports via ING.

Türkiye's policy rate is forecasted to remain at 35% by the end of the first quarter of 2026, followed by a gradual reduction to 32% in the second quarter. This easing trend is expected to continue with further cuts, reaching 29% by the third quarter and 27% by year-end.

Looking further into 2027, ING projects that monetary easing will persist, with the policy rate declining to 25% in the first quarter, 23% in the second, 22% in the third, and ultimately reaching 21% by the final quarter.

In a related development, projections from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) indicate that Türkiye is set to achieve a nominal GDP of $1.57 trillion by 2025, maintaining its stature as a key global economic player, despite a predicted shift in its long-term global rankings.

MENAFN13012026000187011040ID1110595190



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search