ING Predicts Ongoing Rate Adjustments For Türkiye Through 2027

ING Predicts Ongoing Rate Adjustments For Türkiye Through 2027
Türkiye's policy rate is forecasted to remain at 35% by the end of the first quarter of 2026, followed by a gradual reduction to 32% in the second quarter. This easing trend is expected to continue with further cuts, reaching 29% by the third quarter and 27% by year-end.
Looking further into 2027, ING projects that monetary easing will persist, with the policy rate declining to 25% in the first quarter, 23% in the second, 22% in the third, and ultimately reaching 21% by the final quarter.
In a related development, projections from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) indicate that Türkiye is set to achieve a nominal GDP of $1.57 trillion by 2025, maintaining its stature as a key global economic player, despite a predicted shift in its long-term global rankings.
