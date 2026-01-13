Aluminum Metal Powder Market Forecast To 2030 - Electrolysis Segment Set For Significant Growth, Catering To High-Purity Aluminum Powder Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|275
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growth of Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Strong Infrastructure Growth in Emerging Regions Supporting Construction Material Demand Growing Automotive Production to Drive Higher Consumption of Aluminum Metal Powder
- Raw Material Price Volatility and High Energy Consumption Stringent Environmental and Safety Regulations
- Growing Demand for Specialized Aluminum Powder Grades for Advanced Applications Shift Toward Sustainable, Circular, and Energy-Efficient Production
- Competition from Substitute Materials High Technological and Capital Requirements Limiting New Market Entry
Company Profiles
- Valimet, Inc. Mmp Industries Ltd. Mepco Kymera International Hoganas Ab Novacentrix Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd. Toyo Aluminium K.K. Cnpc Powder Amg China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited Henan Yuanyang Powder Technology Co. Ltd. Carlfors Bruk Avl Metal Powders N.V. Granges American Elements Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd. The Arasan Aluminium Industries Belmont Metals Bn Industries Shivam Proteco Pvt. Ltd. Schlenk SE United States Metal Powders, Inc. N.B. Enterprises Jayesh Group
