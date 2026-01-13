AUA Selects 43 Innovators For 2026 Innovation Nexus Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formerly the Innovation Nexus Conference, the AUA Innovation Nexus Forum expands the program's focus on collaboration and real world impact

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) has selected 43 innovative companies from around the world to present at the 2026 AUA Innovation Nexus Forum, taking place May 14, 2026, in Washington, DC.

The selected innovators span every stage of development, from pre‐seed and idea‐stage companies to post‐Series A ventures, and reflect a diverse range of technologies advancing urologic care. Together, they will be featured in the Innovation Nexus Showcase, the centerpiece of the Forum and a core element of the AUA Innovation Nexus Ecosystem.

“The 43 innovators selected for this year's Innovation Nexus Showcase represent some of the most promising and impactful advances in urology today,” said Innovation Nexus Physician Director, Steven Kaplan, MD, FACS.“Each presenter was carefully chosen for the strength of their science, the clinical relevance of their solution, and their potential to meaningfully improve patient care. Collectively, this group reflects both the depth of innovation in our field and the AUA's commitment to elevating ideas that are ready to shape the future of urologic health.”

The following companies were selected to present at the 2026 AUA Innovation Nexus Forum:

Pre‐Seed / Idea Stage Presenters

Arche Biotechnologies Inc. – CAN; Arcus Medical LLC – USA; CystoSight – USA; Field Day, LLC – USA.

Seed Stage Presenters

Akeeko – AUS; Athena Urologic, LLC – USA; CareTech Human Inc. – USA; Docology, LLC – USA; Etta.io – USA; Flowsient – USA; Genevi Technologies Inc. – USA; Genoplex.ai – USA; NIB Biotec – ITA; Paterna Biosciences – USA; Paxos Medical Inc. – USA; Proluma Medical Inc – USA; SIPE LLC – USA; TOBY Oncology – USA; Urologic Health – ISR.

Series A Presenters

Augment Health, Inc. – USA; Cystotech – DEN; DeepQure – KOR; EndoTheia, Inc. – USA; ImmunoPDT Ltd – AUS; Insight Medbotics – USA; MEDiThings Co., Ltd – KOR; Nowwell – NOR; ProArc – ISR; Relief – ITA; Stimuli Technology – FRA; SurgeXplain – USA; Tricol Biomedical Inc – USA; VersaWell – USA; Virchow Medical, Inc. – USA; Virtuoso Surgical, Inc. – USA; Watershed Therapeutics – USA; Xaga Surgical – SWE.

Post‐Series A Presenters

Avvio Medical – USA; Bright Uro – USA; IO Urology – USA; JOGO Health Inc. – USA; Multi4 Medical – SWE; Verve Medical – USA.

Formerly known as the Innovation Nexus Conference, the reimagined Forum serves as the cornerstone of the broader Innovation Nexus Ecosystem, an initiative designed to drive breakthrough innovation in urology, foster entrepreneurship and collaboration, spotlight high‐potential startups, and deliver actionable insights for investors and strategic partners. More than a traditional meeting, the Forum is designed to convene startups, clinicians, investors, and industry leaders in a setting that emphasizes dialogue, connection, and actionClick to learn more about the Forum.

“Over the past year, Innovation Nexus has intentionally evolved from a traditional conference into a true forum, one designed for dialogue, collaboration, and action,” said Derick Maggard, Innovation Nexus consultant director.“By reimagining the event as a year‐round innovation platform anchored by this Forum, we're creating a more dynamic environment where startups, clinicians, investors, and industry leaders can come together to accelerate discovery and translate innovation into real‐world impact.”

This year, the Innovation Nexus Showcase expands beyond its incubator roots to also function as an accelerator, supporting innovators across every stage of startup development. Participants gain the opportunity to showcase their solutions, receive expert feedback, and build the connections needed to advance funding, partnerships, and commercialization. For investors and industry stakeholders, the Showcase offers a first look at emerging technologies shaping the future of urologic care. Click to learn more about the showcase.

Registration for the 2026 AUA Innovation Nexus Forum is now open, and you can register by clicking here.

