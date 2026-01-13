Vanguard Will Showcase One Jobsite, One Power Source And Rugged Engine Portfolio At World Of Concrete 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard will display its powerful portfolio of rugged commercial engines and fully integrated commercial battery systems at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Central Hall in booth #C4529 at the 2026 World of Concrete show in Las Vegas, January 20–22.

This year, Vanguard is demonstrating the power of one jobsite powered by a single source, leveraging its advanced swappable battery technology. To tell the story of a full concrete job, Vanguard's interactive display will feature equipment arranged in the precise operational sequence used on-site. The demonstration highlights how the VanguardTM Si1.5, a portable 48V 1.5kWh1 swappable battery, can run an entire suite of compact concrete equipment, simplifying the contractor's workflow. Attendees will have the opportunity to operate each piece of equipment themselves, using the same Si1.5 battery to power the entire lineup.

"Vanguard is committed to meeting the diverse power needs of the concrete industry with a robust portfolio that spans both efficient commercial engines and advanced battery systems," said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We are reimagining the jobsite not as a collection of individual tools, but as a cohesive system where power is standardized across the entire concrete workflow. This demonstration proves that a unified ecosystem enables contractors to seamlessly transfer power between heavy-duty applications, delivering a level of interoperability and uptime that was previously impossible."

Interactive Jobsite Demonstration

The booth experience will guide attendees through a complete concrete workflow using the Si1.5 swappable battery across the following applications:



Bartell Plate Compactor: Used to compress soil, gravel or asphalt.

Bartell 24" Walk-Behind Trowel: Creates a smooth, dense and hard surface on wet concrete.

Norton Clipper Concrete Saw: Cuts after concrete has been poured and hardens. EDCO Single Head Grinder: Grinds, smooths, levels and cleans concrete surfaces.

In addition to the interactive demo, the booth will feature the Mi-T-M Corporation ePowerStationTM, further highlighting the versatility of Vanguard's battery solutions for portable power. The ePowerStation is available in two models, powered by the Vanguard Fi5.0 (5kWh 1 ) and Fi7.0 (7kWh 1 ).

The 24V Fi3.5 (3.5kWh 1 ), Fi5.0 and Fi7.0 in both long and tall configurations will also be on display in the booth alongside Vanguard's lineup of motor controllers, including the MC2000, MC4000 and MC8000. All Vanguard batteries are backed by an eight-year commercial limited warranty2 and supported by the Briggs & Stratton® dealer network.

Engineered for Productivity

Vanguard will also display its lineup of commercial engines, engineered to deliver the unrelenting productivity and durability required for dusty, demanding concrete sites. A key highlight is the enhanced Vanguard BIG BLOCKTM 40 HP 3 EFI/ETC engin, which features significant upgrades, including a redesigned cylinder head that works in tandem with an optimized airflow system to allow the engine to run up to 60°F cooler in harsh conditions compared to the previous model. This powerhouse engine offers Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) and Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) for smooth, responsive power under load.

The booth will also feature premium Single-Cylinder Horizontal Shaft engines, including the Vanguard 300 and the advanced Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC. Known for innovations like the exclusive TransportGuard ® system and superior air filtration, the 400 EFI/ETC model utilizes EFI for improved fuel economy and reliable all-weather starting and ETC to ensure smooth, consistent performance under heavy loads.

Backed by the global Briggs & Stratton support network and a three-year commercial limited warranty2, this engine lineup provides the cutting-edge features and unmatched power that professionals need to get the job done.

Visit Vanguard in Central Hall in booth #C4529 to experience these products and speak with our application experts.

1Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017.

2See for warranty details.

3All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at.

