403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s FM says Iran is ready for open conflict
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Monday that while Tehran does not want war, the country is better prepared for conflict than it was during last year’s 12-day war with Israel. His remarks follow repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to intervene militarily amid Iran’s ongoing domestic unrest.
Araghchi emphasized that Iran is also ready for negotiations, but only those that are fair, respectful, and based on mutual interests, rather than being dictated by outside powers.
The unrest began in late December as protests over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and rising living costs, quickly spreading nationwide. Iranian authorities described violent elements among protesters as “terrorists” who attacked mosques, hospitals, and administrative buildings, causing hundreds of casualties. Tehran accused the US and Israel of playing a significant role in orchestrating the chaos, citing audio messages allegedly directing armed agents to target civilians and security forces.
Araghchi emphasized that Iran is also ready for negotiations, but only those that are fair, respectful, and based on mutual interests, rather than being dictated by outside powers.
The unrest began in late December as protests over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and rising living costs, quickly spreading nationwide. Iranian authorities described violent elements among protesters as “terrorists” who attacked mosques, hospitals, and administrative buildings, causing hundreds of casualties. Tehran accused the US and Israel of playing a significant role in orchestrating the chaos, citing audio messages allegedly directing armed agents to target civilians and security forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment