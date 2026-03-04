Keke Palmer Aims To Fight The System, Speaks On 'Dehumanizing Machinery' Of Child Stardom

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Keke Palmer has shared that she harbors a dash of jealousy towards her 3-year-old son, Leodis Jackson leads a charmed little life.

The actress-singer shared that he spent a chunk of last fall in Australia, following his mom around the set of 'Spaceballs 2', reports 'Variety'.

At Leodis' birthday party last month, Raven-Symone and Vic Mensa were among the high-profile attendees getting their faces painted and jumping in the bounce house. And while other toddlers dress up as Minions or the superhero du jour every Halloween, Leo opts for something more cultured, He was the Bow Wow to Palmer's Snoop Dogg for their annual photo shoot in 2025, and their costumes the previous two years referenced 'The Bride of Frankenstein' and 'Game of Thrones'.

As per 'Variety', Keke Palmer, 32, wasn't born into that kind of life.“As the baby gets older, you start seeing how the baby is living, and then you start being like, 'Why don't I live like that?'”, she said, beginning to cackle before she could finish the thought.

But she isn't really talking about the glitz and glam Leo gets to grow up with. It's the warmth, care and simplicity in his life that Palmer wants for herself.

She said,“You start seeing how you're loving the baby, and then you're like, 'I'm not loving myself right'. Because the way that this baby is being loved, and the way I see the baby responding to that love, suddenly I realize not just what I lacked, but what I'm responsible to give myself”.

She doesn't mean to criticize how her parents raised her,“I'm not a baby, so I can't go back to Sharon and Larry and say, 'Why didn't you?' That would be childish as hell. So I have to now say, 'Well, whatever it was that I needed and didn't get that I have the capacity to offer my son, I'm responsible to do it for me too'”, she added.