Emirates Drug Establishment approves innovative heart failure drug, Inpefa® (Sotagliflozin)
(MENAFN- Emirates) Dubai, UAE 12th January 2026:
The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) announced that it has authorized Inpefa® (sotagliflozin), an innovative treatment for heart failure, making the UAE the second country worldwide to approve the therapy, in yet another step reflecting the UAE’s leadership in adopting pharmaceutical innovations and strengthening its healthcare system.
Inpefa® (sotagliflozin) is the first dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor approved for the treatment of heart failure. It is an oral medication that helps regulate blood glucose levels while supporting heart and kidney health.
The treatment has been approved to reduce the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, lower hospital admissions due to heart failure, and decrease urgent medical visits associated with the condition among adults with heart failure, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or other cardiovascular risk factors.
Heart failure is a chronic and serious medical condition that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently, leading to advanced health complications and increased rates of hospitalisation. It represents a growing global health challenge.
Studies have shown that Inpefa® (sotagliflozin) can help individuals living with heart failure or those at risk of developing it by reducing complications and lowering the risk of serious cardiovascular problems. It has also been observed that patients who begin treatment during hospitalisation start to experience its therapeutic benefits at an early stage.
