Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Market Size to Reach USD 4,546.5 million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) Janauary 13, 2026- The growing incidence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth in the microbubbles and ultrasound contrast agents market. According to the American Cancer Society, the United States is expected to record about 107,320 new cases of colon cancer in 2025 (54,510 in men and 52,810 in women), along with approximately 46,950 new cases of rectal cancer (27,950 in men and 19,000 in women). Colorectal cancer ranks as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and the fourth among women in the country.
In November 2024, Bracco, a global leader in diagnostic imaging, inaugurated its advanced Hexagon manufacturing facility in Geneva, representing a major advancement in contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) technology. Backed by an investment exceeding EUR 80 million, the facility is expected to triple the production capacity of Bracco’s innovative microbubble-based ultrasound contrast agents. This platform enhances diagnostic precision in evaluating cardiac chambers, blood vessels, and tissue perfusion, while offering a non-invasive and radiation-free alternative to conventional imaging modalities.
Despite its potential, ultrasound remains an underutilized molecular imaging technology, even though it can detect individual microbubbles with high sensitivity. Achieving strong signal specificity remains challenging, as it is difficult to distinguish signals from targeted, bound microbubbles versus free-flowing microbubbles and surrounding tissue. In addition, reimbursement limitations pose a significant barrier, particularly for advanced and emerging applications such as molecular imaging and targeted drug delivery. While standard ultrasound procedures are broadly reimbursed, coverage for contrast-enhanced ultrasound varies widely across regions, restraining adoption in hospitals and diagnostic centers.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on product type, the microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market is segmented into lipid-shelled microbubbles, protein-shelled microbubbles, polymer-shelled microbubbles, targeted microbubbles, and theranostic/drug-loaded microbubbles. Lipid-shelled microbubbles segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2024. Lipid-shelled microbubbles (MBs) and echogenic liposomes (ELIPs) are increasingly being explored as acoustofluidic theranostic platforms, building on their proven performance as ultrasound contrast agents in diagnostic imaging. These systems consist of gas-filled microbubbles surrounded by a stabilizing lipid shell, which enhances durability and supports targeted delivery. With sizes ranging from a few microns to submicron scales, these carriers can encapsulate and transport a broad spectrum of therapeutic agents, including both hydrophilic and hydrophobic drugs, to precise sites within the body.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2024. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising burden of chronic diseases and continuous advances in targeted and molecular imaging technologies. In the United States, cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of mortality, with heart disease responsible for nearly 695,000 deaths annually—about one in every five deaths. Coronary heart disease (CHD) alone accounts for approximately 375,476 deaths each year. Reflecting progress in this field, in May 2025 GE HealthCare announced that the U.S. FDA approved a pediatric indication for Optison (Perflutren Protein-Type A Microspheres Injectable Suspension, USP), its ultrasound-enhancing agent used to improve diagnostic imaging.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market is characterized by a consolidated structure, with few players competing across various segments and regions. List of major players included in the microbubbles/ultrasound contrast agents market report are:
oRevvity, Inc.
oFUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc.
oScintica Instrumentation, Inc.
oGE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
oBracco Group
oKiran
oSolstice Pharmaceuticals B.V.
oLantheus Holdings, Inc.
oSANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika GmbH
oKoninklijke Philips N.V.
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Bracco Imaging: In February 2025, Bracco Imaging, a global leader in diagnostic imaging, announced that the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for BR55—an injectable formulation of perfluorobutane/nitrogen lipopeptide-coated microbubbles—being developed to detect active bowel inflammation in patients with Crohn’s disease.
Solstice Pharmaceuticals: In April 2023, Solstice Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of advanced cleanroom manufacturing facilities to support clinical trial production of its monodisperse microbubble cartridge system. This milestone advances both the company’s growth and the clinical translation of next-generation microbubble technologies.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents market based on product type, route of administration, therapeutic area, end-use, and region:
•Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oLipid-shelled microbubbles
oProtein-shelled microbubbles
oPolymer-shelled microbubbles
oTargeted microbubbles
oTheranostic/Drug-loaded microbubbles
•Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oIntravenous (IV)
oIntra-arterial
oIntratumoral
•Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oCardiovascular Imaging
oOncology
oRadiology / General Imaging
oNeurology
oOthers
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oHospitals and Clinical Laboratories
oPharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
oAcademic and Research Institutes
oContract Research Organizations (CROs)
oDiagnostic Centers
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oNorth America
a.U.S.
b.Canada
c.Mexico
oEurope
a.Germany
b.France
c.U.K.
d.Italy
e.Spain
f.Benelux
g.Nordic Countries
h.Rest of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a.China
b.India
c.Japan
d.South Korea
e.Oceania
f.ASEAN Countries
g.Rest of APAC
oLatin America
a.Brazil
b.Rest of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a.GCC Countries
b.South Africa
c.Israel
d.Turkey
e.Rest of MEA
