Iranian Military Helicopter Crashes in Isfahan, Resulting in Four Deaths

2026-02-24 03:31:38
(MENAFN) An Iranian army helicopter crashed on Sunday in the Dorcheh area of Isfahan province, killing four individuals, as stated by reports.

Initial accounts indicate that the aircraft went down inside the compound of a wholesale fruit and vegetable market. The helicopter was reportedly on a training mission when the accident occurred.

“The pilot and co-pilot were killed along with two civilians working at market stalls,” the reports added.

Officials have not yet provided an explanation for the cause of the crash, and investigations are believed to be ongoing. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with emergency responders arriving quickly to assist those affected.

