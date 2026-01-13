403
645 Reported Dead in Iran Protests
(MENAFN) The fatalities stemming from Iran's ongoing unrest have climbed to 646, according to Monday's update from the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based monitoring organization.
Authorities have detained 10,721 individuals through the 16th day of demonstrations sweeping the nation, HRANA's compiled data reveals.
The organization's latest report highlighted that Iran has experienced an internet shutdown exceeding 100 hours.
Widespread civil unrest has engulfed Iran following initial demonstrations that erupted on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, sparked by the Iranian rial's dramatic devaluation and deteriorating economic circumstances. The upheaval subsequently expanded to multiple urban centers across the country.
Iranian authorities have pointed fingers at the US and Israel, alleging they are supporting what officials characterize as "armed rioters," individuals blamed for multiple public attacks throughout the nation.
US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that his government maintains close surveillance of Iran's volatile situation and is evaluating "very strong options" amid the climbing casualty figures in the persistent demonstrations. "We'll make a determination," Trump stated, revealing he receives hourly intelligence briefings on Iran while withholding specifics regarding timing, location, or methodology of potential US intervention.
