Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Krystal Integrated Services Secures Multiple Municipal Sanitation Contracts Worth Approx. 275 Crores Across Vasaiâ€“Virar


2026-01-13 12:05:25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 12th January 2026: Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, a leading provider of integrated facility management solutions, has secured three major municipal solid waste management contracts from the Vasaiâ€“Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), with a combined contract value of approximately 275 crore over a five-year period with an additional three-month preparatory phase. The mandates cover end-to-end municipal sanitation services in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The scope of work includes door-to-door collection, segregation, transportation of municipal solid waste, street cleaning services and cleaning of public spaces across residential, commercial, institutional, and notified public areas. Krystal will also ensure transportation of segregated waste to authorised processing, treatment, and disposal facilities. Krystal will deploy dedicated manpower, specialised vehicles, and modern equipment, to ensure uninterrupted, hygienic, and compliant waste management services across all three wards, while maintaining strict adherence to safety and regulatory standards.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Director of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, said, \"Securing these multiple municipal sanitation mandates from Vasaiâ€“Virar City Municipal Corporation marks another important milestone for Krystal Integrated Services. Urban waste management is a critical public service that demands operational discipline, reliability, and regulatory compliance. These engagements reinforce our ability to manage large-scale, people-intensive municipal operations while supporting city administrations in delivering cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable urban environments.\"

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation serves one of Maharashtra\'s fastest-growing urban regions, and these contracts highlight the increasing reliance on professional facility management partners for civic sanitation and urban infrastructure services.

For Krystal Integrated Services, these wins further strengthen its municipal services portfolio and underscore its capability to deliver long-term, high-impact public infrastructure operations at scale.

About Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) is one of India\'s fastest-growing providers of integrated facility management services. The company serves a diverse client base across sectors including healthcare, education, government administration, transportation infrastructure, and retail. In addition to facility services, KISL offers staffing and payroll solutions, security services, and catering. Between FY21 and FY25, KISL\'s customer base grew from 262 to 461, with operations expanding from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.

Company:-Communicate India

User:- Deepshikha Jha

Email:[email protected]


MENAFN13012026003198003206ID1110590176



ForPressRelease

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search