Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Honduran President-Elect Asfura

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Honduran President-elect Nasry“Tito” Asfura. Secretary Rubio congratulated President-elect Asfura on his electoral victory and commended the Honduran people for their strong democratic participation in Honduras's November 30 elections.

Secretary Rubio welcomed President-elect Asfura's commitment to deepening the U.S.-Honduras partnership and advancing shared priorities in our region, including ongoing regional efforts to promote stability in Venezuela. They also spoke about the importance of combatting transnational crime, strengthening regional security, attracting new investment opportunities, and ending illegal immigration. The Secretary underscored the importance of continued cooperation on security, including maintaining the bilateral extradition treaty and expanding information sharing.