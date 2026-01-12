Attacks On Police Dogs, Horses Could Trigger Deportation Under US House Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) Non-citizens who harm police dogs or horses could be barred from entering the United States and deported under a bill approved by the House Judiciary Committee, a move supporters say will strengthen protections for law enforcement animals.

The panel voted 18–12 to advance H.R. 4638, formally titled the Bill to Outlaw Wounding of Official Working Animals Act of 2025, recommending that the House pass the legislation with amendments.

The bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to make harming animals used in law enforcement a specific ground for inadmissibility and deportation. The provision would apply to any alien convicted of such an offense, as well as those who admit committing acts that meet the elements of the federal crime.

Republican lawmakers have argued that the legislation is intended to close gaps in immigration law and allow quicker action against offenders.

The legislation focuses on animals - horses and dogs - used by federal agencies.

According to the Judiciary Committee, in June 2025 incident at Washington Dulles International Airport, an Egyptian national kicked a CBP beagle named Freddie after the dog alerted officers to prohibited food products in the traveler's luggage.

The man later pleaded guilty under federal law, paid veterinary costs, and was removed from the country.

Supporters say the bill would ensure that similar cases are handled more efficiently by clearly spelling out the immigration consequences of harming law enforcement animals.

Democrats on the committee strongly opposed the legislation and filed dissenting views. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the committee's ranking Democrat, said the bill is unnecessary because the conduct it targets is already a federal crime and already carries immigration consequences after conviction.

Raskin argued that the bill goes further by allowing deportation based on an admission of conduct, even without an arrest, prosecution or conviction. He warned that this approach weakens due process protections and could lead to removal without a person having their day in court.

The dissent noted that immigration authorities already treat animal cruelty offenses as crimes involving moral turpitude when there is a conviction, citing past decisions by immigration appeals bodies.

Raskin said the Dulles airport case showed that the existing criminal and immigration systems worked as intended, with the offender prosecuted, convicted and removed from the United States.

The committee said it had not yet received a cost estimate from the Congressional Budget Office at the time of filing the report. It added that the bill does not create new federal programs or authorize new spending.

The legislation now moves to the full House, where it is expected to spark debate over immigration enforcement, public safety and due process.