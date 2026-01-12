Donald Trump Says Big Tech Will 'Pay Their Own Way', Won't Burden Americans With High Bills For Data Centre Use

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on 13 January, said he will ensure that Big Tech companies“pay their own way” when it comes to use of electricity for their massive data centers.

Addressing concerns about rising electricity prices, Donald Trump said his administration will ensure that consumers“don't pick up the tab” for tech companies.

He also added that Microsoft would make“major changes”. However, details are yet unknown. Donald Trump said that“much” will be announced over the coming weeks.

| Why Warren Buffett thinks some people should not own stocks, do 'dumb things' Read full text: What did Donald Trump say?

“Under Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, the average American Household's monthly Utility bills went up MASSIVELY - over 30%! I never want Americans to pay higher Electricity bills because of Data Centers. Therefore, my Administration is working with major American Technology Companies to secure their commitment to the American People, and we will have much to announce in the coming weeks,” Donald Trump wrote.

Sharing some of the status, he added,“First up is Microsoft, who my team has been working with, and which will make major changes beginning this week to ensure that Americans don't“pick up the tab” for their POWER consumption, in the form of paying higher Utility bills.”

“We are the“HOTTEST” Country in the World, and Number One in AI. Data Centers are key to that boom and keeping Americans FREE and SECURE but the big Technology Companies who build them must“pay their own way.” Thank you, and congratulations to Microsoft,” he added.

| Anup Saha joins Kotak Mahindra Bank months after quitting as Bajaj Finance MD What has Microsoft said on the matter?

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post on Monday evening. However, Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith plans to make an announcement at an event in Washington on Tuesday.

“Microsoft has worked with communities to harness the power of technology to build a better future,” the company said in a statement announcing the event, before Trump's post.

“As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the country is entering a new era of opportunity shaped by the power of AI. This moment raises fundamental questions about the future we build together - who benefits from AI, its potential impacts, and who should bear the cost of critical AI infrastructure?”

Why is this significant?

Power prices have risen above the pace of overall inflation, heightening complaints about the cost of energy and other essentials. The rapid construction of data centers is widely seen as one reason why electricity has become more expensive in the US, though it is not the only one. In any case, Democrats have made prices and inflation crucial arguments for the midterm election in November.

While the Trump administration has championed data centers in the country's artificial intelligence race with China, surging utility bills linked in part to this rapid buildout now threatens the Republican majority in Congress. It has also vexed operators and regulators of US power grids: they must to sort how to divvy up this expense and still ensure reliable - and sufficient - electricity.

Polls show that Americans take a dim view of the president's stewardship of the economy during his second term, and in this past November's elections, Democrats campaigning on a promise to lower utility bills swept key races in New Jersey, Virginia and Georgia. That issue will continue to resonate as Republicans and Democrats contest the midterm elections this November.

On Tuesday, Trump will visit a Ford Motor Co. factory in Michigan and deliver a speech in Detroit intended to promote his tariff and manufacturing policies, and address voter unease about the economy.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)