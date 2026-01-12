OG Whales Sell $286M, While BTC Bulls Chase $100K Breakthrough

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin's On-Chain Activity Signals Strategic Moves Amid Price Breakout Attempts

Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory as on-chain data reveals increased activity from long-dormant 'whale' addresses, indicating strategic profit-taking rather than panic selling. While technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, market volatility remains a significant factor in the near term.



Whale spending surged to approximately $286 million, marking the largest activity spike since early November.

Technical momentum indicators have shifted bullish, but short-term volatility could cause price fluctuations.

Long-term holder distribution shows signs of deceleration, indicating diminishing overhead supply from older coins. Accumulation addresses have added nearly 136,000 BTC in January, signaling sustained buying interest.

According to data from Capriole Investments, large Bitcoin holders, often termed OG whales, significantly increased their spending on January 10, moving funds after long periods of dormancy. This activity mirrors strategic profit-taking rather than emergency liquidation, especially considering the broader context of Bitcoin's current rally. Historically, similar movements have preceded notable market corrections, but this time on-chain metrics present a more resilient supply-demand dynamic.

Meanwhile, on-chain data from Glassnode shows that long-term holder distribution has sharply decelerated from extreme net outflows, suggesting the profit-taking phase from older coins may be largely complete. Complementing this, CryptoQuant reports that accumulation addresses have added close to 136,000 BTC in just over two weeks in January, reinforcing bullish investor confidence.

Market Sentiment and Technical Outlook

Technical sentiment remains optimistic, with Bitcoin's five-day MACD indicating a bullish reversal-a pattern historically associated with substantial rallies, including a previous surge of over 430%. However, traders warn of potential short-term pullbacks, noting that Bitcoin has typically experienced about a 5% dip below its weekly open for several consecutive months, which could temporarily push prices toward the $86,000-$87,000 range.

Beyond technicals, order book analysis shows increasing buying pressure, with bid liquidity surpassing ask liquidity across spot and futures markets. This suggests that if demand sustains, Bitcoin could absorb the recent supply from whales and target the psychological $100,000 mark-potentially as soon as next week if liquidity sharply sweeps below $89,000, with a critical support zone between $87,000 and $89,200.

Failure to hold above these levels could lead to a deeper correction toward $86,000, with external liquidity near $84,000 acting as a longer-term downside target. Nevertheless, a strong rebound from the current support could pave the way for renewed bullish momentum and an accelerated push toward new all-time highs.

