MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After setting the gold standard in gluten free cookies with the launch of its Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie over a decade ago – now the #1 selling cookie in the category – Tate's Bake Shop is expanding its popular gluten free line with the launch of two new flavors: Gluten Free Double Chocolate Chip and Gluten Free Oatmeal Raisin. Available in stores nationwide and on tatesbakeshop and Amazon beginning this month, the new offerings arrive in time for National Gluten Free Day on January 12th.

The Southampton, N.Y.-born brand, known for its dedication to craft and quality, continues to defy gluten free cookie expectations with the launch of two new varieties inspired by the brand's fan-favorite, non-gluten free flavors. Crafted for the same crisp texture and rich taste consumers know and love from Tate's, the gluten free lineup expands with:

. Gluten Free Double Chocolate Chip: A rich chocolate cookie base studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips for a deeply chocolate-forward experience. An ideal after-dinner treat alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

.Gluten Free Oatmeal Raisin: A comforting, nostalgic cookie featuring hearty oats, sweet raisins, and warming spices. Perfectly paired with a cozy mug of tea or a glass of red wine.

“At Tate's, we believe everyone deserves a truly great cookie, and our Gluten Free Chocolate Chip cookies are the bestselling gluten free cookies on the market for a reason,” says Laraine Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Tate's Bake Shop.“Our new gluten free flavors are just as delicious as their counterparts, with zero compromise. We're excited to bring all the best parts of a Tate's cookie-delicious flavor, crisp texture, and everyday indulgence-to even more cookie lovers.“

Made with rice flour and high-quality ingredients, including real butter and chocolate, Tate's gluten free cookies are baked better to deliver rich flavor - proving that gluten free cookies can be just as delicious as their traditional counterparts. Like all of Tate's gluten free cookies, they are nut free, baked in a dedicated gluten free facility, and Certified Gluten Free by the Gluten Free Food Program. The new offerings are baked to the same exacting standards with perfected recipes, inviting even more cookie lovers to enjoy the signature Bake Shop craft and quality that have defined the brand for over forty years.

Building on a best-selling gluten free portfolio that includes Gluten Free Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Ginger Zinger, and Tiny Tate's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies, the two new flavors meet consumer demand for more Tate's gluten free flavors to love. The launches expand Tate's commitment to offering gluten free indulgence without compromise. Demand for gluten free products has accelerated, as more consumers seek better-for-you options, even if they don't follow a strictly gluten free diet. The Premium Gluten Free cookie category is growing 3x faster than the Mainstream Cookie Category, and consumers are increasingly seeking gluten free options that win on taste, texture, and quality, not just dietary needs. As“little treat culture” continues to influence how people snack, Tate's is bringing more consumers into the experience by offering gluten free cookies that are just as deeply delicious as their traditional counterparts.

FAQ

Q: What new gluten free cookies is Tate's Bake Shop launching?

A: Tate's Bake Shop is launching Gluten Free Double Chocolate Chip and Gluten Free Oatmeal Raisin, expanding its best-selling gluten free lineup.

Q: Is Tate's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie a top-selling product?

A: Tate's Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie is the #1 selling gluten free cookie in the category, setting the standard for taste and texture in gluten free cookies.

Q: Are Tate's gluten free cookies made in a dedicated gluten free facility?

A: Tate's gluten free cookies are nut free, baked in a dedicated gluten free facility, and Certified Gluten Free by the Gluten Free Food Program.

Q: Where can you buy Tate's gluten free cookies?

A: Tate's gluten free cookies are available at retailers nationwide and online at tatesbakeshop and Amazon.

About Tate's Bake Shop

Founded in 1980 by Kathleen King out of a storefront in Southampton, New York, Tate's Bake Shop is widely known and beloved for their craft-baked cookies and baked goods. Now with a passionate national following, Tate's Bake Shop remains committed to flavor, quality, and Bake Shop heritage. One of the fastest-growing cookie brands, Tate's has continued to innovate, extending beyond traditional cookies and expanding its portfolio to include seasonal products that meet the needs and interests of consumers looking for a treat. Tate's continues to raise the bar for itself and the baking community with award-winning cookies and gifts that brings the bake shop to homes across the US. Follow along @tatesbakeshop and learn more at tatesbakeshop.