Dubai Closes 2025 With Its Strongest Ever Property Sales Quarter At Dh187 Billion

Dubai's real estate witnessed sales transactions worth a record Dh187.4 billion in the fourth quarter, as the emirate continues to attract global investors, data showed on Monday.

According to research from Property Finder, the Middle East and North Africa's (Mena) leading property portal, Q4's record-breaking monthly run culminated in a quarterly sales total of Dh187.47 billion, with December's Dh64 billion extending on the momentum established by November's Dh64 billion and October's Dh59 billion, collectively delivering the highest quarterly sales performance on record, delivering a strong end of year performance.

Key residential corridors drive sales

In December, popular residential areas continued to support a buoyant property market. The prestigious Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai neighbourhoods accounted for a significant share of transaction value, supported by premium prices, limited supply and high demand from international buyers.

Thoughtful developments across Dubai are contributing to a property market that offers great value for a wide range of buyers. Business Bay remains a reliable area for investors drawn by the amenities offered by the mixed-use district, along with its large scale and convenient central location. Dubai Hills Estate, meanwhile, attracts balanced demand across the villa and apartment segments within a mature, master-planned environment.

Mid-market communities, such as Jumeirah Village Circle, are proving popular among buyers seeking affordability, especially in the competitive off-plan market.

Apartment demand boosts rental and sales markets

In the rental sector, data reveals that 80 per cent of searches are for apartments, compared to 20 per cent for townhouses and villas. Breaking down the rental search data further, the share of studios and one-bedroom units has increased year-on-year, suggesting that rent increases during 2025 have prompted more individuals and smaller families to seek out more compact, affordable accommodation.

Apartments are also performing well in sales searches, according to Property Finder data. With apartments accounting for 61 per cent of searches, compared to 39 per cent of searches focused on villas, it is clear this is the direction of most sales and rental demand in Dubai.

Within the apartment searches, 85 per cent of searches are concentrated on studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, again reflecting a trend towards home-seekers favouring small- to mid-sized, budget-friendly residences.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer, Property Finder said:“It has been a great December for Dubai's property market in 2025, confirming that the city's real estate performance is structural and demand-led. Q4 signified a strong end to a very successful 2025 with strong transaction values, rising prices per square foot, and broad-based participation across communities. Now, we can look forward to an exciting 2026 with market momentum anchored in depth, diversity, and pricing resilience, rather than short-term speculative activity. It's great news for buyers, sellers and investors alike as there's something for everyone looking to find a home in Dubai.”